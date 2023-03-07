Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $19.08 billion, down -4.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] gained 0.27% or 0.11 points to close at $41.49 with a heavy trading volume of 6484449 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that ComEd Coolers Went Back to the Beach for Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities Polar Plunge.

ComEd employees have raised over $1.5 million to support Special Olympians over last 12 years.

Over 320 ComEd employees, friends and family members returned to Chicago’s North Avenue Beach yesterday for the annual Chicago Polar Plunge presented by Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities (SOC/SCC). For more than a decade, ComEd Coolers have raised funds and plunged into Lake Michigan to support thousands of athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities across Chicago.

It opened the trading session at $41.45, the shares rose to $41.63 and dropped to $41.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXC points out that the company has recorded -6.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 6484449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.12, while it was recorded at 40.68 for the last single week of trading, and 42.51 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 11.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $33,858 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 96,329,140, which is approximately 5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.46 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 6.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 87,582,258 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 81,038,424 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 647,442,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,062,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,034,320 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,092,032 shares during the same period.