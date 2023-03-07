Exane BNP Paribas lifts Under Armour Inc. [UAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.83%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock dropped by -41.70%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.07. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.98 billion, with 448.83 million shares outstanding and 381.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 8204425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $12.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 3.19%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,526 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,152,820, which is approximately 1.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,805,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.17 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $99.76 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 12.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 33,193,683 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 25,896,530 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 100,026,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,116,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,047,249 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,665,759 shares during the same period.