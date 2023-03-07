Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Revenue clocked in at $18.53 billion, down -9.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.15%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Emerson Rallies Employees, Customers and Suppliers to Join Earth Month Competition and Drive More Sustainable Habits.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Key stakeholders encouraged to take individual actions for cumulative impact during 2023 Earth Month Ecochallenge in April.

Global software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is challenging its employees, customers and suppliers to participate in the 2023 Earth Month Ecochallenge, a global competition to inspire individuals to implement science-based, sustainable behaviors in their daily lives. Registration is open today at Ecochallenge.org, the nonprofit platform established in 1993 to create a community driving global change.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock dropped by -6.51%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.37.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.78 billion, with 583.60 million shares outstanding and 565.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 5397062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

UBS have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $100, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 97 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.10, while it was recorded at 84.45 for the last single week of trading, and 86.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,890 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,470,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.26 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 826 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 31,079,982 shares. Additionally, 793 investors decreased positions by around 31,263,833 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 372,420,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,763,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,339,823 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,718,552 shares during the same period.