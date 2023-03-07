eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $47

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] loss -2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $44.75 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2023 that eBay Marks Women’s History Month with First-of-Its-Kind Sneaker Drop.

eBay’s latest “From The Collection” installment celebrates Joy Claire’s trailblazing career in the sneaker and streetwear world.

Today, eBay announces “From The Collection: Joy Claire,” an exclusive sneaker drop that gives shoppers the chance to own rare pairs straight from the closet of an industry legend. Throughout her illustrious career, Claire has blazed new trails within the male-dominated sneaker world. She served as Undefeated’s first female employee, and developed the first female-designed skate shoe partnership at Supra. Launching on International Women’s Day, “From the Collection: Joy Claire” celebrates those firsts by auctioning off 50 pairs of her legendary kicks exclusively on eBay.

eBay Inc. represents 543.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.79 billion with the latest information. EBAY stock price has been found in the range of $44.6412 to $46.095.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 5970808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.28, while it was recorded at 45.60 for the last single week of trading, and 44.18 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $20,952 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.03 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 36,845,825 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 40,613,741 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 390,752,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,211,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,286,725 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,465 shares during the same period.