Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain 4.39% so far this year. What now?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] loss -10.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.97 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Clover Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 2022 Insurance MCR of 92.4% and FY 2022 Insurance MCR of 91.8%.

2023 guidance Insurance MCR range of 89% – 91%, and Non-Insurance MCR range of 98% to 100%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. represents 478.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $463.78 million with the latest information. CLOV stock price has been found in the range of $0.97 to $1.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 18471276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.63. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1421, while it was recorded at 1.1191 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8745 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $122 million, or 32.50% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,158,748, which is approximately 4.04% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,124,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.31 million in CLOV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.58 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 8.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 12,564,688 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 9,517,146 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 104,113,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,195,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,715,225 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,393,698 shares during the same period.