Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell -4.24% so far this year. What now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents ($0.57) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2023.

A sum of 6800068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.35M shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares reached a high of $69.66 and dropped to a low of $68.73 until finishing in the latest session at $68.90.

The one-year BMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.42. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $82.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.04, while it was recorded at 69.14 for the last single week of trading, and 73.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.06%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $111,538 million, or 79.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 202,927,620, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 172,727,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.9 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.8 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -0.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,256 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 67,441,113 shares. Additionally, 1,094 investors decreased positions by around 93,281,478 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 1,458,122,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,618,844,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,371,385 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,308,318 shares during the same period.