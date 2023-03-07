Barclays lifts Radian Group Inc. [RDN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] gained 4.29% or 0.94 points to close at $22.85 with a heavy trading volume of 6804023 shares. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

It opened the trading session at $23.08, the shares rose to $23.835 and dropped to $22.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDN points out that the company has recorded 11.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, RDN reached to a volume of 6804023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $24.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. On November 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RDN shares from 28 to 22.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.01.

Trading performance analysis for RDN stock

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, RDN shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.94, while it was recorded at 21.80 for the last single week of trading, and 20.55 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 2.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

There are presently around $3,481 million, or 99.00% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,846,774, which is approximately 5.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,915,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.96 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $306.06 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -1.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 13,470,205 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 12,794,096 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 126,058,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,322,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,180 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,186,641 shares during the same period.