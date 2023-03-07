Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] moved up 4.61: Why It’s Important

Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ: APTX] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, up 4.61%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Aptinyx Reports Results from Phase 2 Study of NYX-458 in Cognitive Impairment Associated with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia with Lewy Bodies and Provides Pipeline and Corporate Update.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NYX-458 did not demonstrate sufficient efficacy in the Phase 2 study to support further development by Aptinyx.

The company will undertake cost-cutting measures and explore strategic alternatives.

Aptinyx Inc. stock is now -34.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APTX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2039 and lowest of $0.176 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.17, which means current price is +10.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 815.34K shares, APTX reached a trading volume of 12146812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Aptinyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptinyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on APTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptinyx Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has APTX stock performed recently?

Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -68.44. With this latest performance, APTX shares dropped by -61.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4371, while it was recorded at 0.1888 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4226 for the last 200 days.

Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7453.40 and a Gross Margin at +47.40. Aptinyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7488.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40.

Aptinyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.40 and a Current Ratio set at 27.40.

Insider trade positions for Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 46.00% of APTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTX stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 8,891,758, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.28% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 6,116,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in APTX stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $1.0 million in APTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptinyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ:APTX] by around 309,175 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,192,130 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,600,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,101,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,178 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,096,461 shares during the same period.