Antero Resources Corporation [AR] moved down -4.14: Why It’s Important

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] closed the trading session at $26.17 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.84, while the highest price level was $26.63. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Year End Reserves and 2023 Capital Budget and Guidance.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results, year end 2022 estimated proved reserves and 2023 capital budget and guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.55 percent and weekly performance of -2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, AR reached to a volume of 6146205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $37.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $51, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.58, while it was recorded at 26.52 for the last single week of trading, and 34.60 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.86 and a Gross Margin at +51.84. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,397 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43,540,307, which is approximately -4.805% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,562,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.13 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $656.23 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 102.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 49,879,382 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 39,864,242 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 154,710,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,454,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,270,704 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,814,080 shares during the same period.