why Genius Group Limited [GNS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.78

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] gained 59.21% or 1.35 points to close at $3.63 with a heavy trading volume of 62604420 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.19, the shares rose to $4.30 and dropped to $2.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNS points out that the company has recorded 36.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1110.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.10M shares, GNS reached to a volume of 62604420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for GNS stock

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.43. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -31.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Group Limited [GNS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 137,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 66,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in GNS stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.23 million in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 387,405 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 59,482 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,056 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 59,482 shares during the same period.