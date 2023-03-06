Wedbush slashes price target on First Horizon Corporation [FHN] – find out why.

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.64%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Mindgruve Unveils New Website for First Horizon Bank.

Top U.S. Bank Enlists Global Digital Marketing Agency to Elevate Online Presence and Improve Customer Experience.

Mindgruve, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., announced the successful launch of a new website for First Horizon Bank. The bank’s new website features a revamped user interface, mobile-first layout, and an elevated design.

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock dropped by -9.95%. The one-year First Horizon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.68. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.73 billion, with 536.29 million shares outstanding and 529.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 14009179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.99.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.64. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 7.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 11.05 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.47, while it was recorded at 22.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,190 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 75,686,563, which is approximately 35.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,990,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $433.38 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 8.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 71,869,696 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 69,818,586 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 286,563,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,251,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,209,892 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,480,744 shares during the same period.