Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain 63.19% so far this year. What now?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.47 at the close of the session, up 1.51%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GUNNAR WIEDENFELS TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 2023 TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOM CONFERENCE.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at Morgan Stanley’s 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. ET (10:25 a.m. PT).

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of Warner Bros. Discovery’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock is now 63.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBD Stock saw the intraday high of $15.575 and lowest of $15.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.61, which means current price is +63.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.87M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 16500695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $19, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.31, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $21,816 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,074,622, which is approximately 20.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,247,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.66 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 1.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

492 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 159,709,018 shares. Additionally, 960 investors decreased positions by around 112,888,234 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,137,596,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,410,193,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,181,236 shares, while 246 institutional investors sold positions of 30,783,777 shares during the same period.