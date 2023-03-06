V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $30

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Vans Brings the Happy World of Haribo to Life in Sweet Collection for All Ages.

Joyful designs deliver childlike happiness to Vans footwear, apparel, accessories, and Customs prints.

Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to announce a collection with Haribo, the world’s #1 gummi candy, showcasing the youthful energy that defines both brands. Facilitated by Haribo’s global licensing partner IMG, the Vans x Haribo capsule includes treats for the entire family with Goldbear-inspired footwear, apparel, accessories, and Customs prints.

A sum of 8921320 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.91M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $26.95 and dropped to a low of $26.16 until finishing in the latest session at $26.26.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.38. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $29.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.07, while it was recorded at 25.36 for the last single week of trading, and 36.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to -6.00%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,653 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,042,378, which is approximately -0.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,201,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in VFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $975.87 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 48.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 48,003,438 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 61,556,356 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 258,019,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,579,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,100,749 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 8,661,419 shares during the same period.