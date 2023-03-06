Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Revenue clocked in at $15.00 billion, down -3.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] price surged by 4.81 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; Provides 2023 Guidance.

Reduced debt by over $1.0 billion in 2022, improving financial strength and enhancing resilience through commodity cycles.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern Energy”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and provided 2023 guidance.

A sum of 27476757 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.07M shares. Southwestern Energy Company shares reached a high of $5.72 and dropped to a low of $5.32 until finishing in the latest session at $5.67.

The one-year SWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.42. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SWN shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 20.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,272 million, or 84.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,543,599, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,555,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $558.81 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $524.57 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 116,159,691 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 115,984,794 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 697,738,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 929,882,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,038,219 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 25,814,491 shares during the same period.