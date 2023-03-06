ROTH Capital slashes price target on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] – find out why.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.13%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at the Event’s section of the company’s Investor Relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

Over the last 12 months, PTON stock dropped by -48.15%. The one-year Peloton Interactive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.17. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.47 billion, with 341.93 million shares outstanding and 310.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.09M shares, PTON stock reached a trading volume of 12531479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $15.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 13 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 154.00.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,991 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,455,871, which is approximately 25% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,127,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.99 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $339.2 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 66,534,834 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 47,441,192 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 173,968,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,944,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,253,083 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 11,035,124 shares during the same period.