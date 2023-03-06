Roblox Corporation [RBLX] is 45.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a high on 03/03/23, posting a 5.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.37. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Roblox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Strong year over year growth in Daily Active Users, Hours Engaged and Bookings.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results today as well as key metrics for the month of January 2023. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16489276 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.17%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $23.74 billion, with 601.88 million shares outstanding and 524.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.75M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 16489276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $41.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27.50 to $24, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RBLX stock. On November 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RBLX shares from 53 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.69, while it was recorded at 38.27 for the last single week of trading, and 36.67 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.52 and a Gross Margin at +16.38. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.61.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 23.63%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $16,707 million, or 75.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 78,672,205, which is approximately 0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 38,527,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.28 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 9.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 42,261,231 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 37,292,114 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 324,283,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,836,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,368,564 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,965,345 shares during the same period.