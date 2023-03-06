RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] is 6.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] traded at a high on 03/03/23, posting a 10.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.44. The company report on March 1, 2023 that RLX Technology to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 10, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 10, 2023 -.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13941753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLX Technology Inc. stands at 7.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.60%.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $3.42 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 381.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 13941753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.39. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.69.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Earnings analysis for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

There are presently around $760 million, or 29.50% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 60,068,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 59.01% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 34,691,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.65 million in RLX stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $75.38 million in RLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 108,911,678 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 63,659,775 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 139,080,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,652,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,433,104 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 26,052,104 shares during the same period.