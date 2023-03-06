Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Stock trading around $13.84 per share: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price surged by 3.83 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Plug-Powered Airliner Takes Off at Washington State Airport.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Universal Hydrogen airliner is powered by Plug’s ProGen line of fuel cells adapted for aviation application.

The Universal Hydrogen airliner is powered by Plug’s ProGen line of fuel cells adapted for aviation application.

A sum of 18880988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.93M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $13.97 and dropped to a low of $13.29 until finishing in the latest session at $13.84.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.24. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $23.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $21 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -21.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.96, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 18.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,426 million, or 59.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,870,529, which is approximately 1.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,847,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.72 million in PLUG stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $240.78 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -3.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 45,395,979 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 37,092,665 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 237,328,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,817,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,942,605 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 15,431,653 shares during the same period.