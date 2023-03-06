Odeon slashes price target on KeyCorp [KEY] – find out why.

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on March 2, 2023 that KeyBank Named to Mentor New York’s 2023 Corporate Mentoring Honor Roll.

KeyBank has been named to Mentor New York’s 2023 Corporate Mentoring Honor Roll. The New York State Corporate Mentoring Honor Roll is a network of community-minded businesses that believe in the power of mentoring and the mission of MENTOR New York.

Companies on the honor roll have demonstrated corporate excellence in their support of mentoring in the following ways:.

A sum of 8788549 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.36M shares. KeyCorp shares reached a high of $18.33 and dropped to a low of $17.94 until finishing in the latest session at $18.32.

The one-year KEY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.13. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on KEY stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.37, while it was recorded at 18.22 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,346 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $937.54 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,542,123 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 50,135,469 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 683,388,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,065,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,326,740 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 12,959,589 shares during the same period.