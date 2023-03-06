Odeon lifts Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] loss -4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $1.49 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 116.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.30 million with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $1.45 to $1.5885.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.39M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 42271395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $1.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -47.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5713, while it was recorded at 1.4880 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5602 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $81 million, or 54.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,332,491, which is approximately 7.373% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.77 million in BBBY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.74 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,674,087 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,680,831 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,703,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,058,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,201 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,985 shares during the same period.