Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Revenue clocked in at $36.79 billion, down -2.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $61.25 on 03/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.3115, while the highest price level was $61.70. The company report on March 2, 2023 that 1PointFive Announces Plan to Develop a Carbon Capture and Sequestration Hub in Southeast Texas.

The 55,000-acre site has resource potential to store approximately 1.2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide to provide a carbon removal solution for industrial facilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.76 percent and weekly performance of 3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.23M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 17075671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $82, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.07, while it was recorded at 59.75 for the last single week of trading, and 65.05 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 25.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,154 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 92,957,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.75 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 598 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 34,738,146 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 52,758,130 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 633,378,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,874,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,075,494 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,739,017 shares during the same period.