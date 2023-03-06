Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Stock trading around $16.23 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price surged by 4.37 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 14287735 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.84M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $16.295 and dropped to a low of $15.58 until finishing in the latest session at $16.23.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.99. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 101.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 15.65 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,271 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.98 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $383.66 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,995,152 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 24,185,654 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 197,979,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,160,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,067,728 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,565,622 shares during the same period.