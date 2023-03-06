NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Revenue clocked in at $20.96 billion, down -11.69% YTD: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.25%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that FPL files plan to reduce customer fuel charges by $379 million.

Florida Power & Light Company today filed a plan to reduce customer fuel charges by $379 million beginning in May to partially offset proposed bill increases to pay for last year’s two hurricane restorations and high fuel costs.

The proposal filed with the Florida Public Service Commission would reduce the fuel charge on the typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill by $4.43 a month, including taxes and fees, from May through December – reflecting a second downward revision in projected natural gas costs for 2023 after last year’s high levels.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock dropped by -4.80%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.83. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $143.52 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 10603971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $94.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $94 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.77, while it was recorded at 71.76 for the last single week of trading, and 80.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 10.21%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115,779 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 192,398,222, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,414,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.81 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.36 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,282 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 68,987,095 shares. Additionally, 986 investors decreased positions by around 58,224,707 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,440,977,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,568,189,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 251 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,000,590 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,897 shares during the same period.