Market cap of Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] reaches 3.09B – now what?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $19.80 on 03/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.21, while the highest price level was $20.225. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings, Announces Wind-Down of Canadian Business.

Sales and earnings in line with updated fiscal 2022 outlook.

Entering fiscal 2023 with healthier inventory position, down 15 percent from last year and comparable to 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.68 percent and weekly performance of 3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 10207777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $13, while Gordon Haskett kept a Reduce rating on JWN stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.61 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 10.88%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,012 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. with ownership of 15,755,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,975,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.51 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $186.52 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -9.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 28,959,036 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,945 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 53,237,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,592,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,530,268 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,263,694 shares during the same period.