Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 99.91B – now what?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.32%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Credit Agricole CIB, R. Seelaus & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank Join DirectBooks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 28 Adds 2 Leading Diversity Underwriting Firms.

DirectBooks announced today that Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, R. Seelaus & Co. (Seelaus) and Siebert Williams Shank have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters live on DirectBooks to 28.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -12.11%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.16. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.91 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.62M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 15866939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $58.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 539.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.34 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.46, while it was recorded at 51.28 for the last single week of trading, and 48.39 for the last 200 days.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.15%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,538 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,473,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.5 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

709 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 104,530,568 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 96,674,458 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 1,203,524,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,404,729,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,622,519 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 18,574,637 shares during the same period.