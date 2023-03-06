Market Analysts see Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] jumped around 0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.15 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Pfizer Receives Positive FDA Advisory Committee Votes Supporting Potential Approval for Vaccine Candidate to Help Combat RSV in Older Adults.

FDA decision expected by PDUFA goal date in May 2023.

The positive votes are based on compelling scientific evidence presented by the company, including Phase 3 efficacy and safety data.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -19.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $41.18 and lowest of $40.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.32, which means current price is +3.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.49M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 20582359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $52.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $55 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $50, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.34 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.68, while it was recorded at 40.66 for the last single week of trading, and 47.97 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $161,897 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 501,636,220, which is approximately 1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 442,868,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.22 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.69 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,596 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 160,024,240 shares. Additionally, 1,478 investors decreased positions by around 115,562,320 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 3,658,727,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,934,313,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 313 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,472,671 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 8,044,832 shares during the same period.