Market Analysts see Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained 2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $79.39 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2023 that The Romans Named Global Consumer PR Agency of Record for the Candy Crush Franchise.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sweeeeeet.

King, makers of Candy Crush, the top grossing mobile gaming franchise in U.S. app stores1, has appointed creative agency The Romans as its retained consumer PR agency. The appointment is the result of a competitive pitch process which began in December, 2022.

Activision Blizzard Inc. represents 785.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.95 billion with the latest information. ATVI stock price has been found in the range of $78.13 to $79.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 9114093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.17, while it was recorded at 77.16 for the last single week of trading, and 76.39 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 11.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $50,884 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $4.19 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 693 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 71,265,491 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 61,494,235 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 508,177,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,937,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,168,297 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,296,031 shares during the same period.