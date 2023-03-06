Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] is 307.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LHDX] loss -19.23% or -0.11 points to close at $0.45 with a heavy trading volume of 35315130 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Lucira Health Announces FDA Authorization of First & Only At-Home Combination Covid-19 & Flu Test and Comments on Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing.

Test Delivers Lab-Quality Performance with Results in 30 Minutes or Less – The First At-Home Test to Ever Include Flu.

Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test – The First & Only Combination Test for OTC Use At Home.

It opened the trading session at $0.4852, the shares rose to $0.578 and dropped to $0.431, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LHDX points out that the company has recorded -74.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -309.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.15M shares, LHDX reached to a volume of 35315130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Lucira Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Lucira Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucira Health Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for LHDX stock

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 223.07. With this latest performance, LHDX shares gained by 15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3208, while it was recorded at 0.6485 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2830 for the last 200 days.

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.45 and a Gross Margin at +11.46. Lucira Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.46.

Lucira Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lucira Health Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 57.10% of LHDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LHDX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 6,223,795, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, holding 725,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in LHDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.28 million in LHDX stock with ownership of nearly -1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lucira Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LHDX] by around 189,525 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 13,689,954 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,503,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,376,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LHDX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,886 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 376,873 shares during the same period.