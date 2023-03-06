JP Morgan lifts NIO Inc. [NIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] gained 5.28% on the last trading session, reaching $9.57 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2023 that NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB16,063.5 million (US$2,329.0 million)iRecord-high Quarterly Vehicle Deliveries were 40,052 unitsFull Year Total Revenues reached RMB49,268.6 million (US$7,143.3 million)Full Year Vehicle Deliveries were 122,486 units.

NIO Inc. represents 1.64 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.18 billion with the latest information. NIO stock price has been found in the range of $8.92 to $9.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.12M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 60441495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on NIO stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NIO shares from 32 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -20.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 77,299,555 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 79,677,999 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 361,257,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,234,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,874,643 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 11,080,593 shares during the same period.