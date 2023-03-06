Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Stock trading around $5.82 per share: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] closed the trading session at $5.82 on 03/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.70, while the highest price level was $5.96. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.49 percent and weekly performance of 5.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 9058871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

HBI stock trade performance evaluation

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -33.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.46. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -13.60%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,719 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,853,310, which is approximately 5.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,011,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.77 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $135.33 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 12.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 41,306,330 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 36,045,285 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 217,969,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,321,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,806,840 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 17,514,287 shares during the same period.