Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] is 118.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 56.84%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Gaotu Techedu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, GOTU stock rose by 220.50%. The one-year Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -55.42. The average equity rating for GOTU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 259.13 million shares outstanding and 251.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, GOTU stock reached a trading volume of 19707906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GOTU shares from 20 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

GOTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.84. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaotu Techedu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

GOTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 21.70% of GOTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,510,365, which is approximately 0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 4.15% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 4,084,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.08 million in GOTU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $20.03 million in GOTU stock with ownership of nearly -46.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 10,007,770 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 13,821,769 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,916,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,745,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,668,697 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,695,515 shares during the same period.