Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently 4.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.10%. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Ford’s Sustainability Chief Bob Holycross to Speak at Deutsche Bank ESG Conference on March 9.

Ford Motor Company Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer Bob Holycross will participate in a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank Global ESG Conference on Thursday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Holycross will discuss a number of ESG topics, including its Ford+ plan for sustainable growth, transition to electric vehicles, progress toward meeting its carbon neutrality goal no later than 2050, and how it is building a responsible supply chain that respects human rights and protects the environment.

The fireside chat can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

Over the last 12 months, F stock dropped by -24.08%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.53. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.03 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.55M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 79987109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on F stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.52.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.56, while it was recorded at 12.42 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -11.66%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,726 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 335,643,986, which is approximately 0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 260,680,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.05 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -7.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 911 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 124,246,645 shares. Additionally, 735 investors decreased positions by around 139,771,064 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 1,779,273,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,043,291,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,132,622 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 21,742,259 shares during the same period.