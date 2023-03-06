Energy Transfer LP [ET] moved up 0.77: Why It’s Important

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.12 during the day while it closed the day at $13.05. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Tony Romo, Annika Sörenstam, Albert Pujols join celebrity field for PGA TOUR Champions Invited Celebrity Classic.

Charitable Impact: Youth Clinic presented by Energy Transfer to host kids from First Tee Great Dallas, First Tee Ft. Worth and Momentous Institute.

Energy Transfer LP stock has also gained 1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ET stock has inclined by 4.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.44% and gained 9.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ET stock reached $40.07 billion, with 3.09 billion shares outstanding and 2.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.92M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 13307962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 15.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -4.10%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,233 million, or 43.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 160,737,127, which is approximately -9.79% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 77,158,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $996.23 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 20.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

486 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 77,585,160 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 81,077,004 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 1,008,593,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,256,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,662,199 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,344,962 shares during the same period.