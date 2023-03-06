Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Stock trading around $14.58 per share: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] closed the trading session at $14.58 on 03/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.16, while the highest price level was $14.60. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Coupang Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2022.

Total net revenues of $5.3 billion, up 21% year over year on an FX-neutral basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.88 percent and weekly performance of -1.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 11274322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -14.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.97, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.43 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,469 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 426,156,413, which is approximately -7.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 128,231,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.68 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 113,183,664 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 113,558,784 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 1,040,024,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,767,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,105,746 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,148,149 shares during the same period.