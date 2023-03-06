Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is -5.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $3.19 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Provides Full-Year 2023 Guidance.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported fourth quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $210 million and cash flow from operating activities of $29 million. The Company reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $49 million, or $0.17 per share, driven by a $62 million gain on sale of the Crown and Sterling (“Crown Sterling”) holdings. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $36 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $20 million and net loss from continuing operations of $18 million, or $0.06 per share.

Coeur Mining Inc. represents 282.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $931.29 million with the latest information. CDE stock price has been found in the range of $3.14 to $3.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 8523636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.50. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -19.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $588 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,152,101, which is approximately 1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.61% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 25,887,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.58 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $81.4 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 16,093,449 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 15,841,498 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 152,255,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,189,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,377,639 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,412,332 shares during the same period.