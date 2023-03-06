Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $180

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] surged by $5.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $151.11 during the day while it closed the day at $151.03. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Apple reports first quarter results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories.

Apple Inc. stock has also gained 2.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAPL stock has inclined by 2.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.94% and gained 16.24% year-on date.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2308.58 billion, with 15.89 billion shares outstanding and 15.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 73.30M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 70593621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $168.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $154 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $160, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On January 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 200 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.47, while it was recorded at 147.52 for the last single week of trading, and 147.21 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.13%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,429,042 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.44 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $135.19 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,916 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 276,329,574 shares. Additionally, 2,466 investors decreased positions by around 213,463,371 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 8,972,179,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,461,972,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 329 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,309,444 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,914,248 shares during the same period.