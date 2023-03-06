AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Stock trading around $1.82 per share: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.98% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.74%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006186/en/.

The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.85.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.41 billion, with 929.85 million shares outstanding and 928.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.80M shares, APE stock reached a trading volume of 20217214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87.

APE Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.74. With this latest performance, APE shares dropped by -28.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9266, while it was recorded at 1.8960 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 28.31% of APE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APE stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 340,119, which is approximately -15.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; TEJARA CAPITAL LTD, holding 300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in APE stocks shares; and MEDICI CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.18 million in APE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 465,627 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 643,720 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 231,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 878,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,407 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 521,300 shares during the same period.