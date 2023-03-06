AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Revenue clocked in at $3.91 billion, up 61.67% YTD: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.69 during the day while it closed the day at $6.58. The company report on February 28, 2023 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006186/en/.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 6.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMC stock has declined by -8.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.85% and gained 61.67% year-on date.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $3.16 billion, with 517.58 million shares outstanding and 514.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.87M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 33877982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $854 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,297,509, which is approximately 4.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,435,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.05 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $52.86 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -22.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 15,563,472 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 21,135,884 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 93,041,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,740,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,842,357 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,736,655 shares during the same period.