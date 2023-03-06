Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] is -48.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] traded at a high on 03/03/23, posting a 5.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.49. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Clinical Study Demonstrates Bentrio’s Superior Nasal Residence Time and Rheological Properties.

Bentrio® remained detectable by fluorescence for up to 210 minutes in subjects’ nasal passages vs. 60 minutes with saline nasal spray control.

Long nasal residence time supports extended protective effects against airborne allergens and other potentially harmful particles.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26241451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at 30.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.36%.

The market cap for CYTO stock reached $2.79 million, with 1.17 million shares outstanding and 1.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.43K shares, CYTO reached a trading volume of 26241451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has CYTO stock performed recently?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, CYTO shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25094.04 and a Gross Margin at -3526.86. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27222.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.06.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of CYTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 3,847, which is approximately 845.209% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in CYTO stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $2000.0 in CYTO stock with ownership of nearly -76.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYTO] by around 3,440 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 17,214 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 13,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 14,135 shares during the same period.