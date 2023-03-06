Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] stock Reiterated by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $120

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] surged by $1.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $93.73 during the day while it closed the day at $93.65. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers.

State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products.

Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations.

Alphabet Inc. stock has also gained 5.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOOGL stock has declined by -7.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.46% and gained 6.14% year-on date.

The market cap for GOOGL stock reached $1180.09 billion, with 6.84 billion shares outstanding and 5.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.36M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 35098225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $124.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $160, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on GOOGL stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 133 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GOOGL stock trade performance evaluation

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.49, while it was recorded at 91.19 for the last single week of trading, and 102.59 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55.

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 15.51%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $424,473 million, or 78.60% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 482,277,696, which is approximately 1.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 415,917,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.95 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.85 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly -7.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,903 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 160,811,914 shares. Additionally, 1,767 investors decreased positions by around 181,424,228 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 4,190,314,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,532,550,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 317 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,218,467 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 11,616,761 shares during the same period.