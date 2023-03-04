Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] gain 0.78% so far this year. What now?

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] loss -6.98% on the last trading session, reaching $69.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Wolfspeed To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced its participation at the following investor conference:.

Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 4:30 pm ET on March 7, 2023.

Wolfspeed Inc. represents 124.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.99 billion with the latest information. WOLF stock price has been found in the range of $64.5201 to $70.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 8469101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $90.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $130 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.23.

Trading performance analysis for WOLF stock

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.45, while it was recorded at 72.50 for the last single week of trading, and 85.53 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]

There are presently around $9,397 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,896,609, which is approximately 8.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 15,428,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $830.07 million in WOLF stock with ownership of nearly 2.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

289 institutional holders increased their position in Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE:WOLF] by around 19,010,651 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 12,675,487 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 103,361,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,047,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOLF stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,375,398 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,726,544 shares during the same period.