Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] traded at a low on 03/02/23, posting a -4.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.50. The company report on February 17, 2023 that CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2743920 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Fuels Inc. stands at 4.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.67%.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $1.02 billion, with 156.31 million shares outstanding and 153.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 2743920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $402 million, or 45.04% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 8,221,511, which is approximately -2.63% of the company’s market cap and around 1.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,024,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.16 million in UUUU stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $44.2 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly -2.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 5,902,254 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 4,341,408 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 51,639,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,883,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,064 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 444,300 shares during the same period.