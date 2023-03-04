VEON Ltd. [VEON] moved down -3.33: Why It’s Important

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $0.71 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.708, while the highest price level was $0.731. The company report on March 2, 2023 that VEON Joins GSMA Open Gateway to Provide Interoperability for Developers.

Barcelona, 2nd March 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that it has joined the GSMA Open Gateway, a new framework of universal network APIs (Application Programmable Interfaces), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers.

Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators at MWC Barcelona 2023, the GSMA Open Gateway aims to change the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services in an API economy world. The framework has the potential to harmonise digital services in a way that resembles the standardisation efforts that enabled mobile voice roaming in the 1980s.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.69 percent and weekly performance of 1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 2656331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 2.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 41.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5976, while it was recorded at 0.7075 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4809 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.95 and a Gross Margin at +52.07. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,816.72. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,604.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of $11,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $216 million, or 18.40% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 131,068,288, which is approximately 8.513% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 85,639,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.72 million in VEON stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $11.36 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 21,017,926 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 15,348,095 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 267,686,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,052,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,570,402 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,008,632 shares during the same period.