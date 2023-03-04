Market cap of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] reaches 2.46B – now what?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.58 during the day while it closed the day at $9.43. The company report on February 27, 2023 that PacBio to Present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

PacBio management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 7th at 12:50 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock has also gained 1.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACB stock has declined by -0.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.30% and gained 15.28% year-on date.

The market cap for PACB stock reached $2.46 billion, with 225.12 million shares outstanding and 206.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 3832916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on PACB stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PACB shares from 62 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -234.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.25. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,143 million, or 88.90% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,691,681, which is approximately -10.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,279,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.23 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $174.79 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 40,861,797 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 33,447,944 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 152,932,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,242,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,326,223 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,008,443 shares during the same period.