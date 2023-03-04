DZ Bank slashes price target on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] – find out why.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] price surged by 6.05 percent to reach at $6.58. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Kerbal Space Program 2 Launches in Early Access Today.

All systems are go! Highly anticipated, realistic rocket building simulation game now available on PC.

Private Division and Intercept Games are proud to announce that Kerbal Space Program 2 is now available in PC Early Access for an introductory price of $49.99 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Private Division Store, and other digital storefronts. Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the original rocket simulation game that sold over 5 million units worldwide, ushers in the next generation of space adventure by allowing players to build their own space program with hundreds of new and improved parts, an upgraded onboarding experience, modernized visuals, vibrant and realistic environments with unprecedented detail, customizable color schemes for spacecraft, and more. Kerbal Space Program 2 has been built from the ground up to be expanded upon for years to come.

A sum of 4321126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares reached a high of $115.29 and dropped to a low of $111.01 until finishing in the latest session at $115.28.

The one-year TTWO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.23. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $129.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 175.95.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.73, while it was recorded at 110.58 for the last single week of trading, and 116.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TTWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 29.71%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,354 million, or 92.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,220,196, which is approximately 2.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,129,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.32 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 23,086,073 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 24,838,374 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 111,285,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,209,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,615,505 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 7,439,198 shares during the same period.