ZimVie Inc. [ZIMV] Stock trading around $5.80 per share: What’s Next?

ZimVie Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIMV] plunged by -$4.66 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.70 during the day while it closed the day at $5.80. The company report on March 1, 2023 that ZimVie Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

FY 2022 Third Party Net Sales of $909.5 million.

FY 2022 Net Loss of ($63.9) million; Net Loss Margin of (7.0%); Adjusted Net Income[1] of $47.9 million.

ZimVie Inc. stock has also loss -47.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZIMV stock has declined by -35.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.63% and lost -37.90% year-on date.

The market cap for ZIMV stock reached $157.30 million, with 26.07 million shares outstanding and 26.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 443.87K shares, ZIMV reached a trading volume of 6543312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZimVie Inc. [ZIMV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIMV shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIMV stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ZimVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for ZimVie Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZimVie Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIMV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

ZIMV stock trade performance evaluation

ZimVie Inc. [ZIMV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.32. With this latest performance, ZIMV shares dropped by -40.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIMV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.44 for ZimVie Inc. [ZIMV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

ZimVie Inc. [ZIMV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZimVie Inc. [ZIMV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.19. ZimVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.05.

ZimVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ZimVie Inc. [ZIMV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128 million, or 76.30% of ZIMV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIMV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,139,850, which is approximately -3.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.08 million in ZIMV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.79 million in ZIMV stock with ownership of nearly 10.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZimVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in ZimVie Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIMV] by around 5,048,416 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 2,700,646 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 14,320,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,069,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIMV stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,963 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,862,072 shares during the same period.