Wolfe Research lifts Eversource Energy [ES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] closed the trading session at $74.15 on 03/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.84, while the highest price level was $74.35. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Eversource Energy Reports Full-Year Results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported full-year 2022 earnings of $1,404.9 million, or $4.05 per share, compared with full-year 2021 earnings of $1,220.5 million, or $3.54 per share. Eversource also reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $320.2 million, or $0.92 per share, compared with fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $306.7 million, or $0.89 per share.

Results for both years include transaction- and transition-related charges, primarily related to the October 2020 acquisition of the assets of the former Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. Those after-tax charges totaled $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $15 million for the full year of 2022, compared with $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $23.6 million for all of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.56 percent and weekly performance of -4.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ES reached to a volume of 2950409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $88.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $86 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ES stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ES shares from 92 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

ES stock trade performance evaluation

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.31, while it was recorded at 75.43 for the last single week of trading, and 83.71 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eversource Energy [ES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.88%.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,736 million, or 82.00% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,116,646, which is approximately 1.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,124,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in ES stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.88 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

455 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 16,152,448 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 11,655,175 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 251,837,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,645,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,069,772 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,890,342 shares during the same period.