William Blair lifts Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] traded at a high on 03/02/23, posting a 5.68 gain after which it closed the day' session at $28.28.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported fourth quarter revenue of $280 million, Net Income of $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $99 million. For the full year, the company reported revenue of $1,358 million, Net Income of $109 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $465 million.

“We are pleased to have delivered record fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1), which provides evidence that our new strategy and our new culture are beginning to take hold,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “I’m proud of our team’s commitment to elevating the guest experience. In the fourth quarter, we launched three new events and amplified our largest event of the year, Fright Fest, which drove improved attendance trends and guest satisfaction. Our team is hard at work developing an exciting lineup of new events, rides and attractions for 2023, as we look to build on our success in the fourth quarter.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3788705 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for SIX stock reached $2.43 billion, with 83.09 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 3788705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $27.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $32 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIX shares from 41 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.28, while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading, and 23.73 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.07%.

There are presently around $2,321 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,400,000, which is approximately 6.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,206,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.63 million in SIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $243.26 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -2.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 13,157,215 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 18,085,477 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 50,816,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,059,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,765,241 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,684,879 shares during the same period.