why Zuora Inc. [ZUO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.79

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] price surged by 17.44 percent to reach at $1.43. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Full year subscription revenue grew 18% year-over-year, 20% on a constant currency basis.

Full year total revenue grew 14% year-over-year, 17% on a constant currency basis.

A sum of 3295920 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Zuora Inc. shares reached a high of $9.68 and dropped to a low of $8.16 until finishing in the latest session at $9.63.

The one-year ZUO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.32. The average equity rating for ZUO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $11.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZUO shares from 13 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

ZUO Stock Performance Analysis:

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, ZUO shares gained by 21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.75 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zuora Inc. Fundamentals:

Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $930 million, or 75.00% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,692,226, which is approximately 4.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,530,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.41 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $55.94 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly -2.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 14,796,689 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 10,030,473 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 71,721,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,549,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,954,360 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,744,653 shares during the same period.