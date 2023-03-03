why The RealReal Inc. [REAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.60

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] traded at a high on 03/01/23, posting a 10.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.49.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7043679 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The RealReal Inc. stands at 9.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.02%.

The market cap for REAL stock reached $154.04 million, with 96.70 million shares outstanding and 94.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 7043679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $3.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on REAL stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 7 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4660, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0278 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $87 million, or 75.70% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,321,277, which is approximately -7.796% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,155,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.68 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $6.25 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 24.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 9,711,206 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,455,878 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 33,392,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,559,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,636,781 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,781,178 shares during the same period.